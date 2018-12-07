Cameroon: Bilinguism and Multiculturalism - Commission Shares Views With Germans

While assessing potential sources of conflicts in Cameroon, a German delegation was equally briefed on the missions of the Commission.

Some Members of Parliament from the Federal Republic of Germany have held talks with members of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism on the subject of peace and security in the country. This was during an audience granted by the President of the Commission, Peter Mafany Musonge to the delegation led by Ottmar von Holtz, accompanied by the German Ambassador, Dr Hans-Dieter Stell, on December 5, 2018.

While highlighting on the objective of their visit, Ottmar von Holtz said they are very much interested in seeing peace and stability reign in Ca meroon. "We are here as a multiparty sub commission on specific crisis prevention. We are interested in the situation of peace and stability in Cameroon which the National Commission for the Promotion of Biligualism and Multiculturalism has as one of its responsibilities," he stated. When quizzed on their contributions with regards to the subject, the German MP said they will work in the domain of improving economic cooperation and development. "We will work in the Far North and we look forward to projects with focus on the youths, the role of women and community development," he explained. As concerns the newly created National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee by the President of the Republic, Ottmar von Holtz said the measure has been successful in other countries and hopefully, it will be successful in Cameroon.

The German delegation discussed possibilities of further cooperation with Cameroon, found out about the role of the Commission to promote equity in the use of languages and culture and sought to know what the Commission has thus far done with regards to mediation. Protecting fundamental values like democracy, human dignity and gender equality are other topics that came under discussion during the audience.