Cameroon: Humanitarian Assistance - Santa Internally Displaced Persons Appreciate Gesture

They received different items and FCFA 30,000 per family on December 1, 2018.

The ongoing crisis in the North West and South West Regions has caused many to flee their homes. While some were lucky to run into towns and villages where they found accommodation in the houses of some kind-hearted people, others had no choice but to find solace in the forest as others escaped to neighbouring countries. Those that escaped to other places in Cameroon could be termed privileged as the government humanitarian assistance plan has gone effective on the ground.

Santa Subdivision harbours a good number of displaced persons. It was a welcome relieve for them on Saturday December 1, 2018 when they received their own part of the humanitarian assistance. Women, men and children thronged the Divisional Office in Santa to get the basic commodities for survival. They received mattresses, tablets of soap, bags of rice, sugar, vegetable oil, blankets, sardines, and FCFA 30,000 per family for their up keep while hoping for better days ahead. On hand to distribute the items was the Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele Lafrique who also came with some comforting words to the concerned. He assured them that the government will always stand by them and ready to make them feel comfortable wherever they are. While cautioning them to remain calm as the government look for ways to solve their present precarious conditions, he advised them to educate members of their communities who have carried arms to lay them down and contribute towards the development of the com munity. He acknowledged that nobody could have thought of being in the present situation. He comforted those who have lost loved ones, kidnapped for ransom, raped, houses burnt and property looted. Adolphe Lele Lafrique urged the people of Santa to work for peace to return to the region while reminding all that there can be no development when there is war.

The Mayor of Santa Council, HRH Samki Elvis Nganyam II thanked the Head of State, President Paul Biya for extending his largess to the Santa municipality. He was quick to add that the basic commodities will go a long way to improve on the living standards of the displaced persons. The head of mission for the distribution of the humanitarian aid to the North West Region, Mbengenama Desirée disclosed that they are working to encourage other displaced persons to show up and receive their assistance.