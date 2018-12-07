6 December 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Bashir Directs Ministry of Social Security to Give Concern to Disabled

Khartioum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir has directed the Ministry of Social Security to give top priority to the persons with disability to ensure dignified life for them.

This came when Al-Bashir met, Thursday, at the Presidential Palace, Minister of Social Security, Ahmed Mohammad Osman Karar who briefed him on the progress of the performance in the ministry, especially, the issues concerning the disabled.

Karar said in a press statement that the meeting tackled the ministry's celebration on World Day for Disabilty scheduled for Dec.9.

