Sudan: President Al-Bashir Directs South Kordofan State to Give Concern to Voluntary Return

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has directed South Kordofan State government to give due concern to the voluntary return by providing services to the returnees and helping them get access to production projects.

He also directed the South Kordofan State to focus on agricultural production and to provide services to citizens.

The President of the Republic was briefed during a meeting at the Republican Palace Thursday with the Wali (governor) of South Kordofan State, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, on the overall situation in the state, particularly in the security stability field.

.In a press statement, Lt, Gen. Mufaddal said that he briefed the President on the success of the agricultural season in the state, indicating that the Initial production indicators reached 500 000 tons of wheat.

He added the he also briefed the President on efforts exerted on the fields of education and health in the state.