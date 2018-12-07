Sudan: Al-Bashir Briefed On Arrangements of Youth Conference

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, was informed on arrangements to hold the Third General Conference of the Arab -African Youth Union to be held in Khartoum during December 7-10.

At a meeting in the Republican Palace Thursday with Awad Mohamed Al-Hassan, the Secretary General of the union was informed on the role being played by the Union in development of Arab - African relations through people's diplomacy.

In a press statement, the Secretary General of the union said that the President has directed the Union to exert more efforts to enhance the Arab- African relations through working with youths in Africa and the Arab world.

He pointed out that over 50 African and Arab countries will particiapte in the Third General Conference which will take place in Khartoaum.