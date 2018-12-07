6 December 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Briefed On Establishment of Children Cancer Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al-Bashir, was briefed on the steps taken so far to implement the project of the Child Cancer Treatment Hospital "7979".

The Wife of the First Vice - President and Chairwoman of Bint Al-Balad Charity Organization, Lyla Mohamad Ali, who met Thursday President Al-Bashir at the Republican Palace, said that al-Bashir has pledged to to follow up the implementation of the project which is considered the first of its kind in Sudan.

She outlined that the first phase of the 30-million dollars cost project will be launched in the coming few days.

Sudan

JEM, SLM-MM Sign Pre-Negotiation Agreement With Sudan Govt in Berlin Today

The Sudan government, the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM) of Minni Minawi leadership, and the Justice and Equality… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.