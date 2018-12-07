Sudan: Al-Bashir Briefed On Establishment of Children Cancer Hospital

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al-Bashir, was briefed on the steps taken so far to implement the project of the Child Cancer Treatment Hospital "7979".

The Wife of the First Vice - President and Chairwoman of Bint Al-Balad Charity Organization, Lyla Mohamad Ali, who met Thursday President Al-Bashir at the Republican Palace, said that al-Bashir has pledged to to follow up the implementation of the project which is considered the first of its kind in Sudan.

She outlined that the first phase of the 30-million dollars cost project will be launched in the coming few days.