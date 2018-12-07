Sudan: Government and Movements Sign Pre-Doha Negotiation Agreement in Berlin

Berlin — Sudan government and Sudan Liberation Movement (Menni Arko Menawi faction and the Justice and Equality Movement signed on Thursday a pre-Doha negotiations' agreement at the premises of the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin.

A press release issued by the representative of the Presidency of the Republic for diplomatic communication for peace in Darfur, announced that a pre-Doha negotiations' agreement was signed on Thursday, December 6, 2018 by Sudan government and Sudan Liberation Movement (Menni Arko Menawi faction and the Justice and Equality Movement (Jibril faction.

The statement explained that the pre-Doha negotiations' agreement was sponsored by the German government and signed in presence of the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Joint Special of the UN and the African Union, the special country envoy and the international envoys of the United States, Britain, France and Norway and a representative of the German Barkov Foundation.

According to the statement, a copy of which was received by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the signing of the agreement came in culmination of several rounds of negotiations and informal consultations held in the German capital, Berlin, via mediation by the Joint Special Envoy of the United Nations and the African Union, representatives of the German government, and the follow up of the international peace envoys for peace in Sudan.

The agreement stipulated that the Doha negotiations between the Sudanese government and the two signatories to the agreement will be resumed, provided that the Doha Agreement for Darfur Peace in Darfur will be the basis for the negotiations with the commitment to discuss all the issues which the two movements believe are needed to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Darfur, besides the commitment to establish the suitable mechanism to implement outcome of the negotiations between the two movements and the Government of the Sudan.

Dr. Amin Hassan Omar said that the government, as it renews its full readiness to resume the Doha negotiations in the same positive and constructive spirit in order to complete the final and sustainable peace in Darfur, would like to extend its thanks and appreciation to the German government, the African Union, the United Nations, the sister country of Qatar and all the international partners who contributed to achieving this agreement is a continuation of efforts to establish peace and stability in Sudan and Darfur region.