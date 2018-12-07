Sudan: Bakri Appreciates Firmness of Sudanese - Indonesian Relations

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has affirmed firmness of the relations between Sudan and Indonesia in all fields.

The First Vice-President, at a meeting at the Republican Palace Thursday with delegation of Indonesia People's Shura Council, led by Head of the Council, Dr Hedayat Nur Wahid, has affirmed importance of reactivation of the memorandums of understanding signed by the two countries in various domains, particularly in economic and humanitarian fields.

Head of the Indonesian Delegation said in a press statement that the visit is aimed to cementing the relations and serve the common interest between the two countries

He referred to role being played by the Indonesian force within UNAMID peace keeping force in Darfur, expressing his appreciation of the government and people of Sudan for supporting Indonesian students who are studying in Sudan.