Photo: Vanguard

Davido and Chioma.

Davido has released the visual for Wonder Woman.

The video featured Hauwa Ojeifo the founder of One Writes Woman, Funke Bucknor -Obruthe the founder of Zapphire events, Uche Pedro the founder of Bella Naija , Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin the founder of Girl Coding And Pearl Africa Foundation and many other women.