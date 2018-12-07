Sudan Airfares Take Third Hike in 2018

Khartoum — Domestic and foreign airfares in Sudan have increased by up to 60 per cent; the third increase of this year alone.

The price of one-way ticket from Khartoum to El Geneina now costs SDG 4,170 ($87.80*) Khartoum-Nyala to SDG 3,415 ($47.50) and Khartoum-El Fasher to 3,110 ($65,50).

According to a circular issued yesterday by airlines, the price of a one-way ticket Khartoum-Port Sudan has risen to SDG 2,440 ($51)

Yesterday, a number of MPs strongly criticised the decision and described it as unfair and came at a time when the majority of citizens cannot get a daily meal.

Independent MP Mohamed Minawi described the increases as "catastrophic and aggravating the suffering of citizens, especially students, patients and the elderly, in light of the collapse of education and health services and the lack of medication, in addition to the lack of other means such as trains".