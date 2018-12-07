6 December 2018

Africa: Gamtel Join Armed Forces in CAF Exit

By Sulayman Bah

League champions Gamtel FC have become the latest side out of the door after Federation Cup winners Armed Forces.

Like the soldiers, a lone goal sealed the telecom giants' fate with Belkacimi the architect for the visiting Algerians.

The exit of Gamtel means another fail at breaking the play-off or group stage hoodoo for teams from the Smiling Coast.

A win would have accorded gaffer Sulayman Kuyateh's men ticket to the second round of the preliminaries where a meeting with Uganda's Vipers Sports Club awaited.

The first-leg ended 0-0 in Algiers with CS Constantine who were without a coach at the time.

