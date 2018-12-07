Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Urges 'Ideological' Training for Civil Servants

Civil servants might be forced to undergo "ideological orientation" before recruitment if a proposal tabled by Zanu-PF members sails through.

A few years ago, the ruling party set up Chitepo Ideological College to ensure that supporters get a deeper understanding of its history, values and principles.

The college complements the Border Gezi youth militia training programme under which youths notoriously known as green bombers are taken through party orientation for six months.

Zanu PF members now want civil servants to undergo the same orientation programmes.

The proposal was made by Matebeleland North members in resolutions ahead of the party's 17th annual conference due next to start Tuesday.

"The province resolves that the Chitepo Ideological College be operational at provincial level and that all civil servants undergo in-service ideological training and that no public servant should be recruited before passing through ideological orientation," party supporters agreed.

They also resolved that traditional leaders undergo ideological orientation before ascending to power.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa should also be given the mandate to complete developmental projects in the province.

"The province congratulates and reaffirms President Mnangagwa as presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections in order for him to realize his dreams of developing the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030," the province said.

In addition, Pupu Shrine in Lupane should be developed into a heritage site.

The shrine is where King Lobengula's warriors fought their last battle against Allan Wilson's men.

Party members also want the Mnangagwa-led government to construct a Primary and secondary teacher training college in the province since Matabeleland North is the only province in the country without a teachers' college.

Members also want the women's quarter system in elections to be extended beyond 2030 to afford women ample time to prepare themselves politically.