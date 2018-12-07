Zimbabwe: Pambuka, Maziwisa Jailed 6 Years for Fraud

Former ZBC TV presenter, Oscar Pambuka and former Zanu PF legislator, Psychology Maziwisa were Thursday sentenced to 78 months each after they were convicted of swindling the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) through a bogus public relations deal.

They were facing two fraud counts and were convicted of both.

Harare magistrate Lazin Ncube sentenced the pair to 54 months each for the first count and on the second count, they were sentenced to 24 months each.

On the first count, 12 months were suspended on condition they restituted ZPC $12,000 by January 2019 and a further 12 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The magistrate further ruled that 24 months of the second count will run concurrently with the remaining 30 months of the first count.

Effectively, the two will each serve 30 months imprisonment.