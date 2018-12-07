7 December 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Sudan: Timely Food Aid for Starving South Sudanese

By Hassan Onyango

Kampala — MILLIONS of children in civil war-torn South Sudan have received a major boost after a global logistics firm airlifted relief material for distribution among refugees.

The consignment, which has been delivered through Uganda for safety reasons, is the sixth relief flight to Africa by Panalpina.

The latest flight Belgium is carrying nearly 70 tons of supplies including emergency health and education kits as well as therapeutic milk for distribution by the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The gesture follows the destruction and suffering in the wake of the five-year civil war in South Sudan.

Some 2,6 million children have been born into war.

Around 4,4 million people, or 40 percent of the entire population, suffer from food insecurity.

South Sudan now also has the world's highest proportion of children who do not attend school.

Over 2,2 million children receive no education.

Tim Irwin, UNICEF South Sudan, spokesperson, expressed hope the peace agreement signed in August provided hope children could look forward to a better future.

"But the years of conflict have come at an enormous cost and the humanitarian needs remain massive," Irwin said.

Stefan Karlen, Panalpina's CEO, said the company had made the aid donation instead of making gifts to customers and employees before Christmas.

"The relief flights have become a tradition whereby we offer our air charter expertise and bring some respite to those who are less fortunate than us, especially children," Karlen said.

