7 December 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Carl Joshua Ncube Partners Anne Kansiime

By Lemuel Chekai

Award-winning comedian Carl Joshua Ncube has partnered Ugandan entertainer and comedian Anne Kansiime in a deal that will see the incorporation of the Queen of African comedy's Anne Kansiime Television (AKTV) channel on his Feel Good Africa online TV platform.

Announcing the news on his Facebook account, Ncube could not hide his excitement on the development saying their mutual interests in trade and passion would yield fruits.

"I'm super excited to work with such a giant of African Comedy and I believe we have a passion for business and this is a match made in heaven," said Ncube.

He said the move aims to bring variety to the table while affording an opportunity to rising comic talent to ride on traffic expected to be generated by the globally recognized Ugandan star.

"Creating AKTV to our bouquet of channels is a step towards delivering variety to our subscribers as we are looking into providing more food, fashion, travel, and sports content.

"The channel will operate through Facebook's watch parties and will give users continuous content from Anne Kansiime and other comic products interested in exploiting her amazing reach," said Ncube.

The channel will run on a soft launch version for 3 months on social media.

