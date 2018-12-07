Nigeria: Club MTV Base Returns As Olu Maintain, Juliet Ibrahim Thrill Fun Lovers Saturday

Lagos — Famous Club MTV Base event will return to entertain fun lovers in Lagos this Saturday.

In a statement by its organisers on Thursday, it said this weekend event will feature Nollywood star and Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim; 1990s Nigerian singer, Olu Maintain; Musician LAX and one of UK's biggest concert promoters, SMADE who are expected to grace the throwback fest.

Themed: "Back to the 90s," the event will have guests dressing in throwback 1990s costumes while grooving to both international and local '90s hit songs.

"Spinning the nostalgic jams on the big night is none other than the host of MTV Base DJ Takeover, DJ TTB.

"DJ TTB's set will feature 2 hours of stunning audiovisual music mix of thrilling songs to take the audience back memory lane.

"The event, which holds on Saturday, December 8 at Quilox in Lekki, Lagos kicks off by 10pm, and will have in attendance some of the biggest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry," it stated.