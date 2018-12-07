South Africa: Freak Accident Leaves Seven Injured

Johannesburg South — Seven people were left injured last night, one of them critically, following a freak collision on the R82 before the Colombine offramp in Johannesburg South.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to fins a truck and light motor vehicle on the side of the road.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found that seven people had been injured. One person was found to be in a critical condition while six others had sustained minor to serious injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically and seriously injured patients with advanced life support interventions.

Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

It is understood that the critically injured man had been working on his truck parked on the side of the road when he was knocked over by the light motor vehicle.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.