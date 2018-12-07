6 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Drugs Worth Over Half a Million Rand Seized in Cape Town

Western Cape — Seven suspects aged between 20 and 60 have been arrested following a joint operation by the Hawks' Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence and Flying Squad after dagga and Mandrax tablets valued at over half a million rand were discovered.

The Hawks' led multidisciplinary team descended at a house in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain and uncovered the narcotics that were apparently buried under ground in a trunk within the parking-lot area.

Additional drugs and an undisclosed amount of money were also found in a safe which was concealed by a painting on the wall.

The group is expected to appear at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday to face charges.

