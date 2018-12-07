South Africa: 21 Year-Old Arrested for Carjacking in Delft

press release

On Thursday, 06 December 2018 at approximately 08:13, a cigarette delivery vehicle was doing deliveries in Eindhoven, Delft when the driver was robbed of the content of the vehicle.

Members of the Flying Squad reacted to the complaint of the armed robbery in progress in Delft Main Road.

They spotted one of the vehicles that fitted the description, a white Toyota LDV, without a canopy on Symphony Road, which is close to Delft Main Road.

The members followed the vehicle in order to apprehend the perpetrators. The driver of the Toyota sped away, disregarding numerous red traffic lights.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and collided with a lamp pole in Siyazama Street, Site C Khayelitsha. He fled the scene on foot and ran into a nearby house, but the 21-year-old male was arrested.

Inside the vehicle, a total of 193 cartons of cigarettes with an estimated value of R62 000, were found. The suspect will appear in court once he has been charged.