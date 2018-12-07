South Africa: Marking of Matric Papers in Full Swing

The marking of matric scripts has commenced in earnest at 141 marking centres across the country following the successful completion of the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations last week.

Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli, who has been visiting marking centres in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, said marking is proceeding well.

Mweli said a total of 44 505 markers have been appointed to mark across the 141 marking centres.

"To ensure that every subject is marked according to a common standardised marking guideline, a total of 155 national meetings were hosted at the department, where chief markers and internal moderators from all provinces assembled to thrash out the marking guidelines and ensure that a common understanding is reached in this regard," Mweli said.

Mweli reported that the department lost a marker at Pietermaritzburg Girl's High marking centre in KwaZulu-Natal, who passed away on Tuesday due to illness.

"I visited this centre to talk to markers and the province is providing psychological services and markers are continuing with marking," Mweli said.

Mweli noted that load shedding was delaying the capturing of marks in Provincial Education Departments, the department and State Information Technology Agency (SITA). He said he will be addressing these concerns with Eskom CEO.

Marking is expected to be completed by 15 December 2018. This will be followed by data capturing and the Umalusi standardisation and approval processes.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the results for the class of 2018 at an event to be held on 3 January 2019. The event will be broadcast live on SABC and a number of other broadcasters at 6pm.