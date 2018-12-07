South Africa: Alex Boraine Made The Truth and Reconciliaton Commission Tick

Photo: Shayne Robinson/Sapa

Dr Alex Boraine, the former vice-chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

press release

"Leah and I are very sad to bid farewell to Dr Alex Boraine. He was a true gentleman who loved his country, an admired colleague and dear friend," Archbishop Emeritus Tutu said today.

"As deputy-chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Alex was measured, reassuring, organised and efficient. He made sure things ran in the appropriate order, and on time. He was more than a right-hand man; I could not have managed the Commission without him.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family as we thank God for Alex, a fellow traveller in the journey for a better South Africa.

"May he rest in peace and rise in Glory!" Archbishop Tutu said.