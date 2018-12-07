Nigeria: Don't Leave North During Elections, Igbo Group Warns Members

Kaduna — The Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) has warned all Igbos based in Northern Nigeria and Abuja to stop running away from their bases during general elections.

In a communiqué issued after a one-day extra ordinary meeting in Kaduna by its President-General and Secretary-General, Chief Chikezie Nwogu and Comrade Auston Ofokansi Ifedinezi respectively, it stated that Igbos in the north must remain in their bases to contribute to the political development of those areas.

"We want our people to stay in their respective states and cast their votes. The era of running home during elections cannot be tolerated again.

"There is no need for us to go home at every election because if you do that you will automatically disenfranchise yourself.

"We have done a lot of sensitization, we have also educated our people on this and we all agreed, that is why we decided to place an embargo and if you travel, IDA will fine such person(s)," the group stated

The group urged all its members to always remain law-abiding in their respective states.

The meeting had in attendance, the IDA Executives and all the Eze Igbo in the 19 States of the North and all the States Presidents in the North who deliberated extensively on issues affecting them in the North and how to stay in harmony with their host states.

They also warned their members not to engage in thuggery during the 2019 elections.

IDA is an administrative umbrella organisation of the Igbos resident in the 19 Northern states and Abuja and is responsible for the welfare of the Igbos in the North.