Tanzania Top Golfers Ready for Mcl Lbgc Tourney

Dar es Salaam — Thirty nine golfers will today compete in the MCL Lugalo Breakfast Golf Community tournament scheduled to take place at Tanzania People's Defence Force Lugalo Golf course.

The golfers are Martin W, John H, Simon Kaphale, Femin Mabachi, Joseph Tango, Mohamed Rweyemamu, Godfrey Kilenga, Foti Gwebe, Fred L, Cloudy Mtavangu, Nyenza na Gilman and Salim Mwanyenza.

Others are Letara M, Noel M, Torence M, Amanzi Mandengule, Boniface Nyiti, Ali Mufuruki, Tairo J, Michael Kaire, Magile E, Chasosa I, Alex N, Balozi Kalino, Zacharia Edward, Kajuna M, prof Nyirabu, Francis Ekeng, Mwinuka F, Japhet M, Magige W, Samwel M and Prosper Emmanuel.

Golfers from various clubs, including MMs, Laki si Pesa, Lugalo Young Golfers and Wazee Poa, will also field players in what promises to be a thrilling tournament. The format of the play is stroke play full handicap.

The golfers will compete in the 18-hole stroke play scheduled to start from 12 noon according to the group league master Godfrey Kilenga. The tournament has been sponsored by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) - publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti newspapers. "This is quarter four finals of 2018 for the group and two players who have succeeded to get into finals after knock out semifinals are Foti Gwebe and Mohamed Rweyemamu.

Mwananchi Communications Limited Marketing Manager, Sarah Munema said MCL has decided to sponsor the event as a continuation of the firm's commitment in sports development in the country.

She said the event will enable them to meet with their clients and to showcase products such as The Citizen, Mwananchi, Mwanaspoti newspapers and MCL digital online platform."We feel proud to get involved in the game and meet our clients, it is part of our firm's involvement in the Corporate and Social Responsibilities apart of developing the game, " said Munema.