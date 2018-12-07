7 December 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Strong Directive for Athletes Commission

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — From the year 2020 membership for the athletes commission (Kawata) will include only individuals who have competed in Olympic Games, the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) has said.

This comes after a directive to that effect from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), TOC Secretary General Filbert Bayi said during Kawata's Annual General meeting that was held in Dodoma recently. Current Kawata members, 66 in total, include athletes who participated in various international competitions like Commonwealth Games. The number will now be slashed because many athletes do not meet Olympic Games qualifying marks.

According to Bayi, Kawata membership will last for 12 years after which a member will not be recognised as part of the organisation. "I urge sports bodies to work hard so our athletes can qualify for Olympic Games staged after every four years, otherwise we won't have athletes who qualify for membership of Kawata," cautioned Bayi. He explained that the new membership requirements threaten the existence of Kawata.

