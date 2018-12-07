South Africa: Gauteng Hawks Head, Prince Mokotedi 'Redeployed' to Head Office

analysis

Controversial head of the Gauteng Hawks Major General Prince Mokotedi has left the building having been "redeployed" to "head office" Daily Maverick has reliably learned.

Prince Mokotedi, former head of the NPA's "integrity unit", once tweeted that he was "100% Jacob Zuma", and can claim the dubious honour of having acted as the original link between former Crime Intelligence Head, Richard Mdluli, and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, former Deputy Prosecutions boss.

That was, of course, during the early spring of State Capture and weakening of key state institutions including the DPCI and the NPA. Mokotedi's footprint reaches all the way back to former police commissioner Jackie Selebi's prosecution on charges of corruption. Back then, Jiba, working with Mdluli and Mokotedi, had Selebi prosecutor Gerrie Nel arrested on trumped-up charges.

Daily Maverick has asked Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi for confirmation of Mokotedi's redeployment. We also asked the reason for his transfer and who might replace him but had not yet received a reply at the time of writing.

However, Mokotedi sent this email out to colleagues "Dear Commanders, Please know that I have accepted transfer to SAPS HQ with effect from 1 Jan 2019. I really cherished the time that I...