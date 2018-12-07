South Africa: Sascoc Report Finds Sporting Body Dysfunctional, Recommends Sweeping Changes

analysis

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee board is factional and dysfunctional, with money wasted and failures in governance compliance controls, the long-awaited report from the inquiry into the sports institution confirmed on Friday. The sports minister announced widespread changes to return it to its core mandate, supporting and promoting athletes.

Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa announced sweeping changes in Tshwane on Friday to the structure and functioning of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) while releasing the report from the inquiry into the troubled institution.

The inquiry, which was led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman, who had assistance from labour lawyer Shamima Gaibie and former sports administrator Ali Bacher, listed a host of problems at Sascoc, starting with the board.

It said factionalism had rendered the board dysfunctional, corporate governance and compliance controls were absent, finances had been wasted on litigation among employees and leaders, and board members had received excessive travel benefits while travelling to international sporting events.

The report cited board members' conflict of interest for serving in the leadership of Sascoc affiliates and said they had inappropriately dealt with sexual harassment claims.

Sascoc has made headlines in recent years during the public spat...