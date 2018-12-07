6 December 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: RBZ Boss Arrested, Gets Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa and Anesu Madiye

Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Mr Mirirai Chiremba who appeared in court today facing charges of criminal abuse of office after he reportedly raised the withdrawal limit of a company without following procedure was released on $6 000 bail.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Chiremba's bail conditions include surrendering his passport , reporting three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to CID Commercial Crimes Division, not to interfere with witnesses from NMB bank and the RBZ as well as surrendering title deeds to his place of residence in New Marlborough, Harare.

The matter was remanded to January 10, 2019.

Zimbabwe

Pambuka, Maziwisa Jailed 6 Years for Fraud

Former ZBC TV presenter, Oscar Pambuka and former Zanu PF legislator, Psychology Maziwisa were Thursday sentenced to 78… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.