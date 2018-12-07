Nigeria: Alleged Nema Fraud - Rep Alleges Plot to Impeach Osinbajo

A member of the House of Representatives, Johnson Agbonayinma (Edo, APC), has alleged that some of his colleagues are collating signatures to commence the impeachment of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Agbonayinma made this allegation on Tuesday while addressing journalists.

He alleged that political gladiators and media houses were ‎sponsoring fake news against Mr Osinbajo. He attributed this to the recent report by the House of Representatives committee on Emergency and disaster preparedness investigation report that indicted the Vice President.

In the report, the committee alleged that N5.8 billion was approved and released in June 2017 vide a memo raised from the Office of the Acting President (Osinbajo), directing the Minister of Finance and the Accountant-General of the Federation to so act.

The committee in its findings concluded that the payment made was in contravention of the approval of the National Assembly.

Mr Osinbajo has since come out to dismiss the report of the committee describing it as both false and misleading.

"The reason is because of the NEMA investigation," the lawmaker said.

However, he failed to name‎ those behind the alleged plot. He said they include "disgruntled members of the All Progressives Congress."

"I want you to be aware that signatures are currently being collected by disgruntled lawmakers to impeach the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo," he said. "The reason is because of the outcome of the NEMA investigations."

He also appealed to those behind the 'plot'.

"For the records, the issues raised in the NEMA probe had to do with the misappropriation of funds by the Director-General, financial spending, procurement processes, among others.

"While I commend my colleagues in the discharge of their constitutional duties, I appeal to them to sheathe their swords, to continue to do the things that will promote the peace and unity of Nigeria," Mr Agbonayinma stated.

Spokesperson of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, was not available for comments when contacted.

Another member, Toby Okechukwu, said he was not aware of such plans.

"I'm not aware" he simply said.