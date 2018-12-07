Zimbabwe: MDC Shock As Zanu-PF Killers Jailed Just 3 Years Each

The MDC has expressed shock over a three-year sentence that was handed to two Zanu PF officials in Mudzi for killing a member of the opposition party in 2012.

On Wednesday, High Court judge Justice Joseph Musakwa sentenced David Chimukoko and Graciano Kazingizi to four years in prison for killing Cephas Magura in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province in 2012.

Magura was the MDC Ward 1 chairperson in Mudzi while Chimukoko was the Zanu PF chairperson for Ward 3 and Kazingizi was the ward secretary.

The opposition party felt that he sentences given the two Zanu PF members, was lenient considering the loss of life.

The paid said Magura died from injuries sustained during an assault by Chimukoko and Kazingizi at Chimukoko Business Centre.

The MDC had organised a rally in the area with the permission from the police.

"Justice Musakwa has today (Wednesday) handed down a shocking four-year sentence to Zanu PF murderers in a case that has left Mudzi residents and the Magura family dumbfounded," the MDC Alliance said in a statement.

According to the main opposition party, in his ruling, Justice Musakwa said the case cannot be classified as murder or culpable homicide but as a case of public violence.

"The same High Court slapped Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere with a 20-year sentence on trumped up charges of fatally stoning Petros Mutedza at Glen View 3 shopping centre during an MDC rally in May 2011.

"The only difference is one is Zanu PF and the other is MDC," the MDC Alliance said.

Madzokere and Maengahama are former Harare City Council councillors and the two are currently serving time in prison for murder of Mutedza after they were convicted in 2016.