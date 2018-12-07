Zimbabwe: Morgan Heritage - Festive Season Dose for Reggae Lovers

Grammy award winning music family, Morgan Heritage and reggae maestro Lutan Fyah will on the 21st of December give Zimbabwean reggae lovers a dose of reggae recipe in what is promising to be a deserving cap to an eventful year on the music scene.

In an Interview with 263Chat, the organizers, David House said the show which will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre is a Christmas present to their fans.

"On the 21 December we are going to be giving reggae fans a dose of live performance from Morgan Heritage and Lutan Fyah

"The world class reggae acts are jetting on the 20th of December and there is a heavy line up of artist who are going to be sharing stage reggae gurus such as, man of the moment Enzo, Hwinza, Kinnah, Bazzoka, Soul Jah Luv among others

"Morgan Heritage last performed in the country in 2016 and they left fans with memory which they will want to see more from the Jamaicans, this time they will be joined by I feel the pain singer Lutan Fyah.

"This will be the biggest reggae show in our country and we are inviting all reggae fans to come and enjoy the reggae sound for the last time in 2018," said David House promotions.

The Heritage family posted on their Twitter handle that "#ZIMBABWE is calling, and we're gonna be there! It's cool to be conscious! #Harare we will return to bring in the holiday season this year. 12/21/18 will be EPIC. #AfricaJamaicaTour"

Morgan Heritage is a reggae band formed in 1994 by five children of reggae artist Denroy Morgan, namely Peter "Peetah" Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy "Gramps" Morgan, Nakhamyah "Lukes" Morgan, and Memmalatel "Mr. Mojo" Morgan.