7 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Eight Arrested for Various Crimes Including Attempted Murder

Following intensive investigations yesterday, Atteridgeville Police nabbed 08 men between the ages of 20 and 42 for various crimes.

The suspects were arrested after the police ran an intensive investigation where a 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder. It is reported that the suspect together with a 15-year-old friend allegedly beat up the victim hitting him with a brick on his head, seriously injuring him. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects will appear in Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court for those various crimes soon and the 15-year-old was released into the care of his parents.

The safety of the community and the speedy arrest of criminals remains a priority to the Police as they strive for a continuous safety of the community of Atteridgeville.

South Africa

