South Africa: Hlaudi Says Hlaudi Is 'Going to Run' for President... Again

Photo: SABC

Former SABC chief Hlaudi Motsoeneng (file photo).

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief Hlaudi Motsoeneng has once again declared that he will run for president and lead South Africa.

Motsoeneng was addressing a vocal crowd of supporters outside the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, where he appeared to fight for his multimillion-rand pension payout, according to the Daily Sun.

The embattled former SABC chief operating officer proclaimed to the crowd that "South Africa needs Hlaudi to change South Africa" because he is the only person in the country who was able to make decisions in the interests of empowerment.

"I'm going to shock South Africa, because I'm going to run and lead South Africa as the president of this country," Motsoeneng could be heard saying in a video clip on EWN.

Motsoeneng further claimed that his ousting from the SABC was as a result of the "collusion" that orchestrated his exit.

"Don't listen to these politicians now. The only person that you need to listen to, the only person who will deliver, is Hlaudi.

"Don't listen to people who are talking about qualifications, because there is wisdom in me," he said.

Mounting legal woes

It is not the first time Motsoeneng has voiced his aspirations for South Africa's presidency.

In November, while reportedly addressing an event organised by Incredible Happenings Ministry leader Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng, and civil rights group #NotInMyNameSA, he said there were many wrongs he would correct if he were president.

"When it comes to our own people, South Africa, you only get cents but outsiders get the money," Motsoeneng said, referring to money from the public broadcaster to foreign artists.

"This is the time to stop that. To stop that, Hlaudi is going to be the future president of South Africa. Thank you," he said at the time.

Motsoeneng's legal woes are only mounting - the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recently announced it has started work to recoup almost R33m on behalf of the SABC, of which R21.7m would possibly be retrieved from Motsoeneng, News24 reported.

A portion of that amount contains an illegal succession fee and a further R10.2m for illegal appointments and dismissals.

The unit warned it was also seeking a R2.4m fee paid to "musical legends".

Source: News24