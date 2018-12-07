7 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Civilian Company Found Operating Out of Shed On Naval Base

Chief of the South African Navy Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane has vowed to "leave no stone unturned" to find the person responsible for allowing a civilian to operate a company on a naval base.

According to the navy, it came to light that a civilian mechanical repair workshop was operating from an unused shed at the SAS Wingfield base in Cape Town without the required authority after a whistleblower reported the situation to the South African Navy headquarters.

Hlongwane made a surprise visit to the naval base on Friday.

"The chief of the navy sees this matter in an extremely serious light and will leave no stone unturned to determine who authorised this arrangement and whether any naval officer may have benefited unduly," the statement read.

"The company in question will be ordered to vacate the premises."

