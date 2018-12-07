South Africa: Two Arrested for Issuing Fraudulent Roadworthy Certificates

Two employees at a private vehicle testing centre in Musina, Limpopo, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly providing roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never physically tested.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the suspects, an examiner and a data capturer at the Thusalushaka Vehicle Testing Station, will now face charges of fraud.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the identity document of an innocent person is believed to have been used in the fraudulent transactions to create the impression that the person had delivered the vehicles to be tested.

Zwane added that documents and computers were seized when anti-corruption officers raided the premises.

"These will be used in ongoing investigations," Zwane said.

"The arrests are part of an ongoing initiative to ensure a safer festive season by proactively preventing the licensing of unroadworthy vehicles and addressing corruption within the licensing and law enforcement sector."

Both officials are expected to appear in court on Monday.

