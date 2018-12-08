8 December 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Madtraxx Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend

By Naira Habib

Rapper George Muigai, popularly known by his stage name Madtraxx, has finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and the mother of his two children.

Videos released by invited guests at the wedding, show the happy couple cheerfully dancing at their wedding.

Madtraxx has always kept his family away from the public eye and not much is known about his wife and children.

Beautiful Wedding 🎩 👰

The wedding also was not publicised with only close friends and family getting invited to the celebration.

The bride looked stunning in a beautiful white ball gown while Madtraxx opted for a Victorian look of a vintage tailed tuxedo with a hat and cane.

The couple welcomed their second born last year.

