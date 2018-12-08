Kenya: Madtraxx Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend

Videos released by invited guests at the wedding, show the happy couple cheerfully dancing at their wedding.

Rapper George Muigai, popularly known by his stage name Madtraxx, has finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and the mother of his two children.

Videos released by invited guests at the wedding, show the happy couple cheerfully dancing at their wedding.

Madtraxx has always kept his family away from the public eye and not much is known about his wife and children.

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful Wedding 🎩 👰

A post shared by MisUnderstood 😌😌😌 (@joewmuchiri) on Dec 7, 2018 at 5:04am PST

The wedding also was not publicised with only close friends and family getting invited to the celebration.

The bride looked stunning in a beautiful white ball gown while Madtraxx opted for a Victorian look of a vintage tailed tuxedo with a hat and cane.

The couple welcomed their second born last year.