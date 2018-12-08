Kenya: Here Is Khaligraph's Response to DJ Pinye's 'Mediocre' Songs Jibe

Rapper reminds DJ Pinye that he is now ruling the airwaves despite his struggles at the onset of his music career.

Hard hitting rapper Khaligraph Jones has blasted veteran DJ Pinye for claiming he never played his music because they were a mediocre.

In an interview with NRG radio, an unapologetic DJ Pinye stated that there are certain local songs otherwise perceived as being big hits which he would never bother playing in his shows or set.

DJ Pinye, 47, went on to mention the hits Lamba Lolo and New Position as among the songs he considers 'mediocre'.

DISTRACK

He then rolled back the years to name some artistes - including Khaligraph and DNA of the Banjuka fame - whose music he never cared to play for the same reason.

But in a quick rejoinder Khaligraph has told of DJ Pinye that he is lucky he won't be hitting the studio to destroy him with a distrack.

He further reminded him that he is now ruling the airwaves despite his struggles at the onset of his music career.

TOP RAPPER

"According to DJ Pinye, I used to make mediocre music so he couldn't play my mediocre music on his TV show. Buda uko na bahati siku hizi nimekua mpole kiasi na nina ka heshima fulani, otherwise distrack ingekuwa ishatembea sahi watu wana sing along mbaya sana. Mazishi ni ile ile," Khaligraph wrote on his Instagram.

Khaligraph is currently one of the top local rappers whose music is huge on rotation in the country and hardly misses a show.