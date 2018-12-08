South Africa: Chiefs Move Quickly in Naming Ernst Middendorp As New Coach

Cape Town — Just hours after announcing the departure of Giovanni Solinas as Kaizer Chiefs coach on Friday, the club confirmed E rnst Middendorp as the new man in charge.

Amakhosi broke the news on Twitter, stating: "Kaizer Chiefs can confirm the appointment of Ernst Middendorp as the new head coach on a deal for two and a half years. Welcome back to the Amakhosi Family."

Earlier on Friday, Chiefs revealed that they were parting ways with Solinas after the Italian had spent just five months in charge.

On the Middendorp appointment, Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung commented: "We were looking for a coach who is experienced and who has an understanding of the club's footballing culture."

Although Middendorp has yet to announce his technical team, he will be assisted by Arthur Zwane for the next three fixtures.

Middendorp led Chiefs from 2005 to 2007 and has extensive PSL experience with other clubs including Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United.

Source: Sport24