South Africa: De Kock Steers Blitz to Cape Derby Honours

Cape Town — Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock steered the Cape Town Blitz to a comfortable victory against the Paarl Rocks at Newlands on Friday.

De Kock smashed 93 off 47 balls - including 12 fours and three sixes - to keep his side at the top of the table in the Mzansi Super League.

The Blitz, who won by 6 wickets , also recorded their first win against their Cape neighbours after losing to the Rocks earlier in the season.

Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the Paarl Rocks bowlers after finishing with figures of 2 for 18.

Earlier in the evening, the Rocks elected to bat first as skipper Faf du Plessis led from the front as he scored 61 off 39 balls.

The rest of the Rocks batting line-up weren't as impressive as Nandre Burger, Dale Steyn and Malusi Siboto took two wickets apiece for the Blitz.

Scores in brief:

Paarl Rocks 144/9 (Faf du Plessis 61, Nandre Burger 2/26)

Cape Town Blitz 148/4 (Quinton de Kock 93, Dwayne Bravo 2/18)

Blitz won by 6 wickets

