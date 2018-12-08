Nigeria: Bauchi Is Waiting

The time has come for the people of Bauchi State to make a wise choice as they had done in the 2015 general elections in which Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar contested the coveted governorship election and won amid stiff oppositions. The surprise was that he won the election and beat his closest opponent in a landslide.

The consensus among analysts in the imminent general elections is that if the people's governor could win in 2015 despite the enervating opposing groups and personalities in all sides, and the weight and power of incumbency not to his favour, then there is every likelihood that the 2019 governorship election will bring greater landslide; which could be best referred to as walkover.

The reason is that the power of incumbency, the acceptance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the majority of Bauchi elite and the ordinary citizens, market women and artisans as well as the friendly party chieftains, will all combine to provide the necessary synergy that will see him remain in the Bauchi State Government House in 2019.

Governor Abubakar is one of the rarest political leaders in the country who possesses the necessary political sagacity, entrepreneurial acumen and legal light, which are the envy of the people of other states of the federation. After all he has seen it all.

He had been a teacher, a successful lawyer, entrepreneur and statesman. All these traits combine with field experiences in a number of endeavours make Governor Abubakar hit the ground running in his first tenure, which all analysts both in the state and outside, yearn to see the repeat in 2019.

Gov Abubakar, in this supersonic age of speed train, cars and space shuttles, remains the true man for Bauchi Government House job. He is not a new man who will be required to undergo on-the-job training because his experiences are more than enough to take Bauchi state to the next level.

The people of Bauchi have tested him and saw his achievements in the nearly four years he has been steering the wheel of progress in their dear state.

The ocean Abubakar circumnavigated before becoming the governor had prepared him better than all his opponents in the other political parties in 2019.

Abubakar began his career in the civil service where he rose humbly through the ranks to become the Bauchi State attorney general and commissioner for Justice. He had also served as National Electoral Commissioner, Legal Services and Supervisor of Borno, Jigawa, and Yobe states before his retirement in 2008. He was a member of the National Judicial Council (NJC). Won't Bauchi people rather stake their future with a man of knowledge, extensive leadership experience, faith and integrity again? I am sure they will.

As governor, Abubakar has impacted positively on his people, the development that attracted the Congress of Nigeria eligible voters to him. The group courageously came out to applaud the governor for his various interventions in the education sector during a solidarity rally with him in the Government House, Bauchi.

Following his victory at the polls during the governorship primaries of his party, the APC, Abubakar told newsmen in Bauchi that in 2015, political analysts said he came from the blues, saw and conquered Bauchi State Government House. In 2019, he will no longer come from the blues because as a tested and trusted leader, the people of Bauchi are already waiting for him to continue the journey to the promised land.

"People tried but unsuccessfully, to ignore the kind of struggle I had to put up in 2015. I had the sitting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in power from Bauchi state. I had the minister of the Federal Capital Territory from Bauchi state and I had the sitting governor of PDP in Bauchi, yet I got the victory," Abubakar said.

One Bauchi political watcher, Sale Ali, gave a fond remark of the governor. He said, "As a God-fearing politician, Governor Abubakar is different from all others, and because he has remained truthful to the oath you had sworn to protect and work for the good people of Bauchi, to be fair to all, regardless of ethnic and religious leanings, the pendulum is swinging towards his direction. He is clearly the majority because God is with him."

Because Abubakar has the feeling of the people at heart, he is at peace with the good people of Bauchi and all the traditional institutions. This peaceful ambience has brought the much needed dividends of democracy to towns and rural communities across the states. It is only a public office holder who knows how to serve justice among his people and who knows what have been on ground that will ask journalists to go to all nooks and crannies of the state to see things for themselves and have a firsthand information to enlighten the public.

No one can please all the people all the time, so there are bound to be his detractors. To this group, he said, "Politics is about disputes and settlement of disputes. If you join politics and everywhere is quiet, then you should be concerned that something is wrong somewhere. We will disagree; we will find ways of agreeing."

The governor has said it all; he said that what gets a political leader elected is what he had succeeded in achieving for his people. My governor, I will go with you.

- Yusuf writes from Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi state