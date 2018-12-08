Nigeria: IGP Appoints Habiba Adamu to Head Task Force

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Habiba Adamu, as commander, Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering.

It was gathered that the appointment is part of a new style adopted by the IGP to make his policing strategies more appealing and effective.

Sources say the appointment of Habiba to head such a strategic office is the IGP's new experiment in the policing architecture.

"I consider my posting to this formation as a great challenge not just to me but to the women-folks," Habiba told LEADERSHIP Weekend.

Habiba, who said she has not look down on her capability to meet the IGP and Nigerians expectations, said she is going to work hard.

"I must confess, the IGP has given female police officers a great vista of opportunity to demonstrate our potentials in the job."