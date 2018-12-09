Nigeria: Navy Arrests 3, Seizes 119 Bags of Rice

Uyo — The suspected smugglers and the recovered bags of rice paraded by the Navy in Akwa-Ibom

The Nigerian Navy has arrested three suspects in connection with the smuggling of 119 bags of contraband rice.

The 50kg bags of rice said to be brought in from Cameroon were intercepted alongside a wooden boat and 40 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine.

The suspect were arrested by the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Navy in Ibaka, Mbo local government area, Akwa Ibom State

The Commanding Officer, Captain Yusuf Idris, who was represented by Commander Reginald Adoki said yesterday in Ibaka that the Navy hopes the arrest will be a warning to deter other intending smugglers from engaging in the illegal trade.

Receiving the suspects and items, Assistant Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Ali Garko who represented the Controller, Eastern Marine Command, NCS, Port Harcourt, Elton Edorhe, commended the Nigeria Navy for the arrests, adding that they were pleased with the Navy for helping the NCS carry out its responsibilities.