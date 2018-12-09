Nigeria: UN Withdraws Staff From Rann As Boko Haram Attacks IDPs' Camp

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Boko Haram leader Shekau.

Maiduguri — Scene of last night attack at Rann in Kala Balge local government

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security has warned all humanitarian workers currently working in Rann to evacuate their staff following last night's attack on the Internally Displaced Persons' Camp (IDPs camp).

The UN issued the warning in a statement seen by Daily Trust on Friday.

It would be recalled that in the foiled attack on the camp, some clinics were burnt.

The statement reads: "Due to the security situation in Rann, and per information received from INSO and UNDSS, please be informed we are planning temporary relocation of staff from Rann to Maiduguri today, Friday 7 December, for agencies willing to relocate temporarily their staff following the attack to do so.

"As far as we are aware thus far, 24 humanitarian staff have been identified for evacuation from 8 humanitarian agencies. Nearly all agencies with staff on the ground have been approached and requested to be relocated.

"The security situation is being assessed by UNDSS and INSO, and further recommendation will follow. Best regards,

United Nations."