Nigeria: Senator Ahmed Aruwa Is Dead

Kaduna. — Former Kaduna Central Senator Ahmed Aruwa died at the early hours of Today Sunday.

He died around 4:30 am at a private hospital in Barnawa Kaduna State.

His Brother Suleiman Kuta, who confirmed his death to Daily Trust via phone, said his funeral prayer would take place at Sultan Bello Mosque Kaduna.

He described the deceased who was born in year 1948 as a pillar of the family who will be missed dearly.

" Yes he died around 4:30 this morning as you know he has been sick for a while. Allah gives and takes but he Is a nice and easy going person who forgives others easily.

" We are going to miss him seriously because he is the pillar of the family. May Allah forgives him and grant him jannahtul Firdausi, "he said.

Senator Aruwa represented Kaduna Central Senatorial zone at National Assembly from 1999-2007 .