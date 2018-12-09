Tanzania: 'Last Warning' to TV Owners

TELEVISION stations were yesterday reminded to observe broadcasting rules that prohibit beaming of immoral motion pictureInformation, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe issued the reminder here, saying television stations were duty bound to maintain and promote the country's culture.

Speaking at the climax of Uzalendo na Utaifa-Patriotism and Nationalism-campaign at Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre, the minister said the regulations outlaw display of immoral motion pictures on televisions.

"Let me use this opportunity for the last time to warn television station owners against beaming immoral motion pictures," said the minister at the climax of the campaign, which Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially launched last year.

Ministry of Information and other stakeholders from public and private sectors have co-organised this year's event under the theme "Kiswahili Utashi Wetu, Uhai Wetu" (Kiswahili, Our Will, Our Life).

Dr Mwakyembe ordered that programmes that targeadults be broadcast between 12 midnight and 5am, stressing that broadcasting programmes that do not observe Tanzanian moral standard will never be entertained.

"During that period, we believe children are asleep. However, nude motion pictures and programmes that do not observe Tanzanian culture should never be aired," he said.

Dr Mwakyembe noted that the ministry in collaborationwith the Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation are encouraging Tanzanians to grab opportunities in teaching Kiswahili in foreign countries.

He said the government has set up database of Kiswahili teachers to facilitate communication between teachers and foreign countries wishing to recruit teachers, hinting that the database so far has 400 Kiswahili teachers. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Ms Suzanne Mlawi said the ministry came up with the idea of the campaign to promote nationalism and patriotism among pupils at primary education level.

She said this year's campaign theme intends to promote Kiswahili as integral part of Tanzanian culture, pointing out that the event will feature debates on the importance of Kiswahili in Tanzanian culture.

Ms Mlawi said plans were underway for the information ministry to team up with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to organise debates on Tanzanian culture to students at all education levels across the country.

"The main goal of the debates is to promote Tanzanian culture among children from all education levels," she observed.

This year's event brought together students from Dodoma-based primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions to deliberate on issues related to importance of Kiswahili in national culture