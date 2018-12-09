Tanzania: Yanga Out to Reclaim Helm

YOUNG Africans host Biashara United at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today with an endeavour to dethrone Azam FC and recapture the Mainland Premier League's pilot seat.

Yanga who are currently placed second on log with 38 points, are a point behind league leaders Azam FC who landed on the driver's seat on Friday night humiliating Mbao FC from Mwanza with 4-0 whitewash at Azam Complex. Yanga need a draw to return to the top of the league table.

Azam's goals on Friday night game came from Aggrey Morris who slammed the opener in 39th minute and Joseph Mahundi who added in the 54th minute. Mahundi netted a brace four minutes later in the 58th minute to make it 3-0 before Abubakar Salum sealed the goal book with the fourth goal some minutes later.

However, Yanga will miss the services of their in-form attacking midfielder, Ibrahim Ajib who is facing family problems and Mrisho Ngasa who was given marching orders in their previous game against Tanzania Prisons in Mbeya.

Ngasa was caught to have head butted Tanzania Prisons player, Laurian Mpalile and received a red card in a tense encounter held at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya. Yanga, who made a surprising comeback after being a goal down, won the match after scoring three goals in the last 15 minutes.

Besides the absence of the two key players, the Jangwani street- based side are also in doubt of missing their dependable striker, Haritier Makambo who has been reported to have sustained injury while training ahead of today's match.

However, the club's physician, Edward Bavu is working round the clock to see the Congolese striker regain the fitness ahead of today's encounter.

But the returning to action of Gadiel Michael, Pappy Tshishimbi and Kelvin Yondani is a major boost to Mwinyi Zahera's side which has yet to taste a defeat since the league kicked off in August this year.

" We are ready to take on Biashara United. We are well prepared regardless their low position at the league table. Don't underrate a bottom-placed teams since they are usually fight hard to ensure they survive, hence we know how to face that kind of teams," said Zahera who was voted the best coach of November.

Bottomed placed United will face Yanga as minnows and as well as league newcomers with little experience in top flight league. Biashara can't be ignored as they are capable of upsetting Yanga today and record their second win of a league. United are bottom-placed despite tying on 10 points with Tanzania Prisons who are placed 19th , but superior goal average favours Prisons.

Meanwhile the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) yesterday made some minor changes in the ongoing league fixture whereby Yanga versus Biashara United game which was scheduled to kick off at 4 pm will now start at 7pm.

TPLB Chief Executive Officer, Boniface Wambura has also unveiled Simba game against KMC FC will be held on December 19 at the National Stadium , Simba are currently out of domestics league action as they are serving the country in the CAF Champions League with a match against Nkana of Zambia on December 14 in Kitwe.

The game between KMC and Tanzania Prisons which was earlier scheduled to kick off on December 17, has been pushed back to December 15 and will be held at the Uhuru in Dar es Salaam.