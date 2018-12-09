Sudan: Critical Imam Banned From Preaching in El Gedaref Mosque

El Gedaref — The El Gedaref state Islamic administration has banned the outspoken imam of the Omar El Badawi Mosque in the centre of El Gedaref town, Sheikh Mahmoud Taha, from preaching to the worshippers during Friday prayers.

Sheikh Mahmoud is one of the most prominent Islamic scholars of El Gedaref state who sharply criticises the policies of the state government.

In the previous Friday's sermon, the sheikh criticised the imams of mosques and preachers in El Gedaref "because they do not address people's life issues in their sermons".