Nigeria: World Cup - Falcons to Play Hosts France, Norway, Korea in 'Group of Death'

FILE PHOTO: Scorer of Super Falcons second goal, Francisca Ordega (2nd right) being congratulated by team mates. Super Falcons whipped the She-Polopolo of Zambia 4-0 recently in Cape Coast.

Nigeria's senior women football team, Super Falcons were on Saturday evening drawn with hosts France, Norway and Korea Republic in Group A of the 24 -team championship, at a colourful ceremony inside the La Seine Musicale on the River Seine in Paris.

The 8th FIFA Women's World Cup finals will take place in nine French cities between 7th June and 7th July 2019.

Nigeria's first match of the finals will be against Norway in Reims on 8th June, before they play Korea Republic in Grenoble on 12th June. Their last match of the group phase is against hosts France in Rennes on 17th June.

The opening match of the tournament is between France and Korea Republic, and will hold at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 7th June 2019.

FULL DRAW

GROUP A

France

Korea Republic

Norway

Nigeria

GROUP B

Germany

China

Spain

South Africa

GROUP C

Australia

Italy

Brazil

Jamaica

GROUP D

England

Scotland

Argentina

Japan

GROUP E

Canada

Cameroon

New Zealand

The Netherlands

GROUP F

USA

Thailand

Chile

Sweden