Sudan: Ahmed Saad Affirms Support to Relations With Peoples

Khartoum — Minister of Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer, addressing "Asia Day" celebration organized by the Council for International People's Friendship (CIPF) at Grand Holiday Villa in Khartoum Saturday , underscored that the celebration was incarnation of meanings of friendship with Sudanese people.

The Minister affirmed the Ministry of Council of Ministers support to such programs which , come, he explained , to consolidate relations between the peoples and nations.

He said the event would improve of future image of safe, stable and terrorism-free Sudan, noting that people's diplomacy is way for solving the intricate issues.

The CIPF Secretary-General , Engineer Abdul-Mone Al-Sunni, for his part, said the aim of he celebration is to cement ties of fraternity and friendship with peoples of the Asian nations by way that serves the peoples' interests.