9 December 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom Explains What Caused M-Pesa Outage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lilys Njeru

Hours after Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru directed Communications Authority carry out an investigation and issue a report following Saturday's M-Pesa outage, the telecommunication firms issued a statement explaining what happened.

The mobile money service provider said that the Saturday outage was caused by a slow database response, which in result led to a reduction in the number of transactions.

Consequently, this led to the queuing of incoming transactions and a delay in responses to customers.

The firm its engineers are working with officials from Central Bank of Kenya and CA to ensure continuity of services.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers and partners for the inconveniences it has caused. We reiterate our commitment to uphold a high level of operational excellence in all our products and services and assure our customers that their funds remain secure all the time," said Safaricom in the statement.

The Saturday outage began at 7:04pm and the services were restored at 10:53pm.

"However the outage reoccurred again on Sunday at 7:19 am but was quickly resolved within 34 minutes," the firm said.

Kenya

Safaricom Probed Over Costly M-Pesa Outage

Safaricom is being investigated for the Saturday outage of its M-Pesa service that left millions of customers unable to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.