Kenya: Safaricom Explains What Caused M-Pesa Outage

Hours after Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru directed Communications Authority carry out an investigation and issue a report following Saturday's M-Pesa outage, the telecommunication firms issued a statement explaining what happened.

The mobile money service provider said that the Saturday outage was caused by a slow database response, which in result led to a reduction in the number of transactions.

Consequently, this led to the queuing of incoming transactions and a delay in responses to customers.

The firm its engineers are working with officials from Central Bank of Kenya and CA to ensure continuity of services.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers and partners for the inconveniences it has caused. We reiterate our commitment to uphold a high level of operational excellence in all our products and services and assure our customers that their funds remain secure all the time," said Safaricom in the statement.

The Saturday outage began at 7:04pm and the services were restored at 10:53pm.

"However the outage reoccurred again on Sunday at 7:19 am but was quickly resolved within 34 minutes," the firm said.