Kenya: ICT Ministry Launches Investigations Into the Latest M-Pesa Outage

The Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICT) has launched an investigation on an outage that M-Pesa subscribers were subjected to on Saturday.

During the outage subscribers of the mobile money service by Safaricom were unable to transact for an extended period of time.

Safaricom later issued an apology to its customers as the hitch persisted for more than five hours.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES

In a statement, the mobile company explained that the outage had been caused by a database degradation. The services resumed hours later.

However, the ministry on Sunday stated that such an essential services must not be disrupted.

"ICT Ministry has launched a probe on yesterday's (Saturday) M-Pesa outage, a firm like Safaricom which provides such essential services must ensure minimal disruption," the statement read in part.